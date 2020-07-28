Suspect jailed in theft of garden wagon from elderly Fruitland Park resident

A suspect has been jailed in the theft of a garden wagon from an elderly Fruitland Park resident.

The garden wagon had been reported stolen July 16 from the yard of a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A review of security surveillance footage led to the arrest this past week of 43-year-old Jayme Alan Anderson of Umatilla. He admitted he had stolen the garden wagon and that he had painted it black in an attempt to disguise it.

He was arrested on a third degree felony theft charge and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $500.