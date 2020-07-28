Villager in golf cart dies after collision with SUV

A Villager who had been traveling in a golf cart died after a collision with an SUV.

The 79-year-old Villager had been traveling at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday westbound on Madero Drive approaching the intersection with Zaragoza Place in the Village of Santo Domingo when his golf cart traveled into the path of the SUV which was driven by a 69-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villager in the golf cart was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. He had not been wearing a seat belt, the report said. The driver of the SUV escaped injury.

Due to a policy change, the FHP no longer provides identities of those involved in crashes.