type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis is doing a very poor job directing the care of Floridians during this pandemic. Unfortunately, starting at the top with Trump, many Republican Governors, including DeSantis, have chosen to politicize America’s response to COVID 19, and this out-of-control pandemic is the result. They have decided to play politics with a deadly pandemic rather than to follow scientific and medical advice. The results have been loss of lives, especially here in Florida.

Carolyn Swift
Village of Pennecamp

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Check out videos of Sumter Commission candidates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident encourages residents to check out a video of Sumter County Commission candidates.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need leaders who will help get COVID-19 under control

A Village of Sanibel resident says Floridians need help getting “this damn virus under control.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can’t we be kind?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says he’s tired of all the bitterness in this country.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

DeSantis takes his cue directly from Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident says he’s watching local employees getting sick with the Coronavirus and Gov. DeSantis is doing nothing. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thoughts about wearing masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Club Hills resident dives into the divisive topic of masks.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Update on Economic Impact Payments

The IRS has delivered a majority of Economic Impact Payments, processing more than $271 billion. The  remainder of those outstanding are pending due to various issues. Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers watch with sadness as Hacienda Hills demolished

Villagers watched with sadness as the Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished Wednesday morning.
Read more
News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

A Village of Pennecamp resident says that Gov. DeSantis is doing a “very poor job” of directing Floridians during the pandemic. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Check out videos of Sumter Commission candidates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident encourages residents to check out a video of Sumter County Commission candidates.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,949FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,559FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
89.6 ° F
91 °
88 °
67 %
1.4mph
69 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
96 °
Sun
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment