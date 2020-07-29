Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis is doing a very poor job directing the care of Floridians during this pandemic. Unfortunately, starting at the top with Trump, many Republican Governors, including DeSantis, have chosen to politicize America’s response to COVID 19, and this out-of-control pandemic is the result. They have decided to play politics with a deadly pandemic rather than to follow scientific and medical advice. The results have been loss of lives, especially here in Florida.

Carolyn Swift

Village of Pennecamp