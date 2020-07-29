Henry Wood

Henry “Poncho” Wood, age 79, of Oxford, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020.

Henry was born on May 12, 1941 in Webster, Florida to his parents John Robert Wood and Dora (Bailey) Wood. Henry was a lifetime resident of Central Florida. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a former member of Lockhaven Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida. He was the former owner of Poncho’s Construction in Osceola and Orange Counties.

He is survived by his three sons: Temple (Lisa) Wood of Venice, FL, Darby Wood of St. Cloud, FL and Josh Wood of Georgia; a daughter, Crystal Binks of Orlando, FL; four brothers, Robert Wood, James Wood, Franklin Wood and Nathan Wood; four sisters, Mary Tipton, Helen Danner, Margaret Knight and Linda Dove; 7 grandchildren: Courtney, Cody, Austin, Kelsey, Carrie, Weston and Haley; 4 great grandchildren and many-many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Henry’s Life will be held at a later date.