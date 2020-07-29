Joan Ann Jones, 84, The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 22, 2020.

Joan was born March 9, 1936, the daughter of Merton and Gladys Slate Majo.

She grew up in Dexter, NY and graduated from Dexter High School as valedictorian of her class. Joan, along with her first and former husband Lloyd Fraser, owned and operated a dairy farm in Evans Mills, NY for many years. She was also the Town Court Clerk for the Town of LeRay and worked for many years and retired from Blue Cross of Watertown.

Joan was a member of the Evans Mills United Methodist Church. She loved to travel, read, walk, play shuffleboard and bingo. She had a summer cottage at Pillar Point, NY where she loved to spend time with her family. Joan enjoyed her later retirement years residing in Chatham, The Villages, Florida. It was here where she met her current husband William E. (Bill) Jones Jr. They shared a wonderful life (in The Villages) that included some adventurous trips to Australia, New Zealand, South America and Antarctica.

Joan is survived by her husband, Bill, a son, Steven (Karen) Fraser; a daughter, Linda (Randy) Charlton, a granddaughter, Heather LaLone, a great granddaughter, Emma Joy and nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, a twin sister, Jane Bates, and a sister, Elaine Lanning.

Joan’s family would like to acknowledge and thank Barbara (Bobbie) Budden and Jimmie Mason for the wonderful care of Joan the past two months while Bill was hospitalized. Joan called Bobbie and Jimmie “her friends”.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

There will be a private burial in the Calcium, NY cemetery at the family’s convenience.