Lori Ann Burke, 60, passed away unexpectedly in The Villages, Florida on July 20, 2020 from a brain tumor.

She was the beloved daughter of Rosemarie Castle (Bob deceased) and Don Burke (Cheryl), cherished sister of Terri, Vicki (Eric), Mike (Therese) and her beloved little dog Sasha. Lori was beautiful, fun loving, and kind. She lived her life to the fullest and could always find something to laugh and joke about.

Lori was a professional ice skater who started with the Ice Follies and also skated in many other shows including Peggy Fleming’s “An Evening on Ice”. She loved performing all over the world. Her career also included working as a Licensed Optician in Ohio. She was a Realtor for The Villages and also held licenses in Ohio and California.

There will be a celebration of life in Florida and Ohio at a later date.