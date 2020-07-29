Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.

A woman reported that late Tuesday night she went to the Circle K at 100 W. Miller St. and noticed a man masturbating in a white 1996 Honda Civic parked near her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number and provided it to law enforcement.

The tip led to the home of 22-year-old Steven Lee Donovan at 2904 South Drive in Fruitland Park. The woman who owns the Honda Civid told police that Donovan had used her vehicle throughout the day. Donovan said he works as a pizza delivery driver for Hungry Howie’s in Leesburg. He said he had gotten off work about 10 p.m. and stopped at Circle K for a drink.

Video surveillance from Circle K showed the woman entering the convenience store while Miller, seated in his car, pulled down his pants and grabbed his genital area, the report said. He had put on a black-and-white mask.

At the time of his arrest, Donovan was “very apologetic” to the vehicle’s owner. He told her he “didn’t think masturbating in his car was illegal.” He added that he was “horny and was masturbating to pornography.”

Donovan was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.