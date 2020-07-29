type here...
Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

Meta Minton

Steven Lee Donovan

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.

A woman reported that late Tuesday night she went to the Circle K at 100 W. Miller St. and noticed a man masturbating in a white 1996 Honda Civic parked near her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number and provided it to law enforcement.

The tip led to the home of 22-year-old Steven Lee Donovan at 2904 South Drive in Fruitland Park. The woman who owns the Honda Civid told police that Donovan had used her vehicle throughout the day.  Donovan said he works as a pizza delivery driver for Hungry Howie’s in Leesburg. He said he had gotten off work about 10 p.m. and stopped at Circle K for a drink.

Video surveillance from Circle K showed the woman entering the convenience store while Miller, seated in his car, pulled down his pants and grabbed his genital area, the report said. He had put on a black-and-white mask.

At the time of his arrest, Donovan was “very apologetic” to the vehicle’s owner. He told her he “didn’t think masturbating in his car was illegal.” He added that he was “horny and was masturbating to pornography.”

Donovan was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

A Village of Pennecamp resident says that Gov. DeSantis is doing a “very poor job” of directing Floridians during the pandemic. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Check out videos of Sumter Commission candidates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident encourages residents to check out a video of Sumter County Commission candidates.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Crime

Shed dweller nabbed with liquor and chairs taken from Fat Daddy’s in Summerfield

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after chairs that were stolen from a closed bar were spotted near a shed where he lives.
Read more
Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

