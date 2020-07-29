Roger Heyrman, age 87, passed away July 25, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Breidt). Loving father of Bill Holt, Scott Holt, Margaret Sennett, and Aimee Kestranek (Carmen). Dear grandfather of Jessie, Joshua, and Hailey. Preceding Roger in death were his parents Emile and Ghislaine (nee Van Bogaert), brother Jacque, and son Bill. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Roger was a true gentleman in every sense of the word; always put others first, always fair, always kind.

Virtual visitation and services will be held at Fortuna Funeral Home in Independence, OH followed by private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.