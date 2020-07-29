Social service agencies plead with Sumter officials to help renters

Renters and homeowners in Sumter County having trouble making their payments due to COVID-19 can receive assistance after commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

Funding of $309,029 will be available through the federal CARES Act.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold also said the county will receive additional help in battling the virus through an agreement with Lake Sumter State College. The agreement will allow Dr. Michelle Nash, director of the Health Sciences Collegiate Academy, to work with the Sumter County Health Department on its COVID-19 response.

Arnold said the county’s rate of positive cases and hospitalization are declining. The county has had 27 deaths and 32 county residents are hospitalized. Six patients are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator, he said.

The CARES Act grant approval came after county staff recommended denying the agreement, but representatives of social services agencies said the money is needed.

Under the program, the county is empowered to set requirements for who can receive the funds, although household income must be at or below 120 percent of area median income. Rental assistance may include security deposits, utility payments and eviction protection with up to 10 months rent.

A staff report recommended denial of the grant because the county budget already includes adequate funds for housing assistance and that the funding “does not align” with the county’s commitment to housing services. If commissioners approved the funding, the report said, the money should be used only for mortgages.

But social services agency representatives disagreed.

Amber Tucker of the Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition said she has received 985 calls since January requesting housing assistance. A dozen of those were for mortgages.

“There is a great need for a portion of the CARES Act funding to help with rent and utilities,” she said.

Tucker said United Way has helped 40 families with housing and utility payments over the past 90 days providing $500 per family with a total of $30,000.

“These funds will greatly support housing for a number of folks on the verge of homelessness,” said Andrea Engel of the Community Resource Project.

Daphne Simmons of the Salvation Army said she sees people every day who need help.

“I pray that you will accept these funds and you will make the right choice,” she said.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said he was convinced that the county should accept the money.

“There are many people in our county who need help,” he said. “I want to take these funds and I want to distribute them as generally as we can.”

He said the funds should be distributed under the guidelines of the program to landlords and banks, for example, to cover past-due payments.