type here...
Home News

Social service agencies plead with Sumter officials to help renters

Marv Balousek

Renters and homeowners in Sumter County having trouble making their payments due to COVID-19 can receive assistance after commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

Funding of $309,029 will be available through the federal CARES Act.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold also said the county will receive additional help in battling the virus through an agreement with Lake Sumter State College. The agreement will allow Dr. Michelle Nash, director of the Health Sciences Collegiate Academy, to work with the Sumter County Health Department on its COVID-19 response.

Arnold said the county’s rate of positive cases and hospitalization are declining. The county has had 27 deaths and 32 county residents are hospitalized. Six patients are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator, he said.

The CARES Act grant approval came after county staff recommended denying the agreement, but representatives of social services agencies said the money is needed.

Under the program, the county is empowered to set requirements for who can receive the funds, although household income must be at or below 120 percent of area median income. Rental assistance may include security deposits, utility payments and eviction protection with up to 10 months rent.

A staff report recommended denial of the grant because the county budget already includes adequate funds for housing assistance and that the funding “does not align” with the county’s commitment to housing services. If commissioners approved the funding, the report said, the money should be used only for mortgages.

But social services agency representatives disagreed.

Amber Tucker of the Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition said she has received 985 calls since January requesting housing assistance. A dozen of those were for mortgages.

“There is a great need for a portion of the CARES Act funding to help with rent and utilities,” she said.

Tucker said United Way has helped 40 families with housing and utility payments over the past 90 days providing $500 per family with a total of $30,000.

“These funds will greatly support housing for a number of folks on the verge of homelessness,” said Andrea Engel of the Community Resource Project.

Daphne Simmons of the Salvation Army said she sees people every day who need help.

“I pray that you will accept these funds and you will make the right choice,” she said.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said he was convinced that the county should accept the money.

“There are many people in our county who need help,” he said. “I want to take these funds and I want to distribute them as generally as we can.”

He said the funds should be distributed under the guidelines of the program to landlords and banks, for example, to cover past-due payments.

 

 

Related Articles

News

Sumter Commission incumbents snub invitation from League of Women Voters

The three Sumter County Commission incumbents have declined an invitation to participate in an online candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Crime

Shed dweller nabbed with liquor and chairs taken from Fat Daddy’s in Summerfield

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after chairs that were stolen from a closed bar were spotted near a shed where he lives.
Read more
Golf

Village of La Reynalda resident gets first hole-in-one

A Villager who took up golf three and a half years ago got her first hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.
Read more
News

Villagers watch with sadness as Hacienda Hills demolished

Villagers watched with sadness as the Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished Wednesday morning.
Read more
News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter Commission incumbents snub invitation from League of Women Voters

The three Sumter County Commission incumbents have declined an invitation to participate in an online candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gator In Water At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this gator spotted in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!  
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Update on Economic Impact Payments

The IRS has delivered a majority of Economic Impact Payments, processing more than $271 billion. The  remainder of those outstanding are pending due to various issues. Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Social service agencies plead with Sumter officials to help renters

Social service agencies pleaded with Sumter County officials to help renters negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission incumbents snub invitation from League of Women Voters

The three Sumter County Commission incumbents have declined an invitation to participate in an online candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

A Village of Pennecamp resident says that Gov. DeSantis is doing a “very poor job” of directing Floridians during the pandemic. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Check out videos of Sumter Commission candidates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident encourages residents to check out a video of Sumter County Commission candidates.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver arrested after allegedly masturbating at Circle K

A pizza delivery driver was arrested after allegedly masturbating at a Circle K service station in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Crime

Shed dweller nabbed with liquor and chairs taken from Fat Daddy’s in Summerfield

A Summerfield man was jailed Monday after chairs that were stolen from a closed bar were spotted near a shed where he lives.
Read more
Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,949FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,559FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
fog
77.8 ° F
78.8 °
77 °
88 %
6.7mph
75 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
94 °
Sat
95 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment