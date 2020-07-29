type here...
Sumter Commission incumbents snub invitation from League of Women Voters

Meta Minton

The three Sumter County Commission incumbents have declined an invitation to participate in an online candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.

The virtual candidate forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, from left.

While the incumbents – Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz – will not appear in the LWV event, their challengers – Craig Estep, Gary Search, Oren Miller and Daniel Myslakowski have confirmed their attendance.

The format will include an opening statement by each candidate followed by questions submitted by League members.

Members of the public may watch the event on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida/ OR view the YouTube recording available on the League’s website: lwvtrifl.org the following day.

The League of Women Voters has also published a complete personalized online election guide.

