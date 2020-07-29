Update on Economic Impact Payments

The IRS has delivered a majority of Economic Impact Payments, processing more than $271 billion. The remainder of those outstanding are pending due to various issues. The IRS is working to identify and address these issues to resolve them as quickly as possible, including:

Qualifying child – Due to a programming error, some who used the IRS’s Non-Filer: Enter Info Here tool and claimed a qualifying child did not receive the qualifying child portion of their EIP.

Injured spouse – Initial programming attempted to deliver half the EIP when an injured spouse claim was filed. The programming didn’t work as intended, and the entire EIP was offset to past-due child support.

Income Tax Refunds for prisoners and decedents – The incarcerated and deceased are not eligible for an EIP.

Social Security Beneficiaries – Our office has been made aware of a technical issue effecting some beneficiaries who should have received their EIP automatically but have not received it to date. We have been in touch with the IRS and will keep you updated with further guidance/information as it comes available.

Additionally, due to a system error at the IRS, some EIP debit cards scheduled to send out on May 22nd were not issued. Unless you need to update your address, no action is needed. The IRS will be issuing paper checks to the address the IRS has on record. The IRS generally uses the address on the most recently filed tax return. If you need to update your address, visit the link here: Address Changes. For additional information from the IRS, visit https://www.irs.gov/. If you have further questions regarding Economic Impact Payments, you can contact my office at 352-241-9220 or visit my website at webster.house.gov.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.