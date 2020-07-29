type here...
Home Opinions

Update on Economic Impact Payments

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

The IRS has delivered a majority of Economic Impact Payments, processing more than $271 billion. The  remainder of those outstanding are pending due to various issues. The IRS is working to identify and address these issues to resolve them as quickly as possible, including:

  • Qualifying child – Due to a programming error, some who used the IRS’s Non-Filer: Enter Info Here tool and claimed a qualifying child did not receive the qualifying child portion of their EIP. 
  • Injured spouse – Initial programming attempted to deliver half the EIP when an injured spouse claim was filed. The programming didn’t work as intended, and the entire EIP was offset to past-due child support.
  • Income Tax Refunds for prisoners and decedents – The incarcerated and deceased are not eligible for an EIP.
  • Social Security Beneficiaries – Our office has been made aware of a technical issue effecting some beneficiaries who should have received their EIP automatically but have not received it to date. We  have been in touch with the IRS and will keep you updated with further guidance/information as it comes available.

Additionally, due to a system error at the IRS, some EIP debit cards scheduled to send out on May 22nd were not issued. Unless you need to update your address, no action is needed. The IRS will be issuing paper checks to the address the IRS has on record. The IRS generally uses the address on the most recently filed tax return. If you need to update your address, visit the link here: Address Changes. For additional information from the IRS, visit https://www.irs.gov/. If you have further questions regarding Economic Impact Payments, you can contact my office at 352-241-9220 or visit my website at webster.house.gov.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Regis Philbin’s lifestyle changes

Regis Philbin held the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most time spent in front of a television camera. Philbin died last week and late in life he pondered some of his lifestyle choices. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has details.
Read more
Opinions

Albert Einstein’s brilliant life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life, and death, of Albert Einstein, who was arguably the most famous and brilliant physicist of all time.
Read more
Opinions

Let’s completely roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase

Villager Jay Kaplan, writing in an Opinion piece, says it's time to permanently roll back the 25.5 percent tax increase. Vote on Aug. 18.
Read more
Opinions

We must all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 before it’s too late

COVID-19 is out of control across Florida and if we all don’t work together quickly to stop its spread, we’re going to be losing friends and loved ones at an alarming rate.
Read more
Opinions

Breakfast of Champions

Columnist Barry Evans is wondering where all of the Wheaties have gone.
Read more
Opinions

Responding to ‘United HealthCare focuses on record profits’

An AARP executive responds to an Opinion piece earlier this week which accused United HealthCare of focusing on record profits.
Read more
Opinions

Ivanka Trump takes lead role in inspiring young job seekers

Congressman Daniel Webster applauds Ivanka Trump for taking a lead role in inspiring young job seekers.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Update on Economic Impact Payments

The IRS has delivered a majority of Economic Impact Payments, processing more than $271 billion. The  remainder of those outstanding are pending due to various issues. Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers watch with sadness as Hacienda Hills demolished

Villagers watched with sadness as the Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished Wednesday morning.
Read more
News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need leaders who will help get COVID-19 under control

A Village of Sanibel resident says Floridians need help getting “this damn virus under control.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can’t we be kind?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says he’s tired of all the bitterness in this country.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,942FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,559FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
79 °
83 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
96 °
Sun
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment