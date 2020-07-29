Villagers are following the guidelines

To the Editor:

I read your newsletter every day and I’m very concerned about your articles regarding the virus. You seem to be directing them to The Villages. We have a lot of winter vacationers that also read your newsletter and assume for some reason that the Villages seem to be overrun with residents that have the virus, when in fact the vast majority of those infected are living outside of The Villages and that there are very few Village residents that are checking positive for the virus.

I wish you would mention this in your articles, as I’m sure the way your articles are worded, will have a big effect on those that were planning on spending the winter here in the Villages.

I believe that most Villagers are following all of the rules and guidelines that the local, state and federal government are asking us to do.

Edward Carl

Village of Rio Ranchero