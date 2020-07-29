Villagers watch with sadness as Hacienda Hills demolished

Villagers watched with sadness as the Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished Wednesday morning.

The demolition includes the country club restaurant, swimming pool, pool bar, tennis courts and pro shop.

A fence had been set up around the perimeter of the country club and a demolition permit had been issued by Sumter County earlier this month. Crews had cut off the water, gas and utilities in anticipation of the demolition.

The championship golf course remains open and many golfers stopped to watch the demolition of the country club, which was known for many years as “the” place in The Villages to dress up and dine.

Controversy has surrounded the Hacienda Hills site since the Developer offered to sell the property to the Amenity Authority Committee at “market price.” After an outcry from residents adamantly opposed to the acquisition, the Developer withdrew the offer last year.

The country club closed in April 2019 after it was dogged with complaints about poor service and mediocre food. An emergency shutdown by the health department appeared to have been the last straw.

Villages Operation Manager Ryan McCabe earlier this month told The Villages Daily Sun that Hacienda Hills has “outlived its useful life.”

The demolition work is being performed by Global Contracting of Wildwood.

