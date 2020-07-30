53-year-old woman jailed after allegedly targeting Summerfield Wal-Mart

A 53-year-old woman was arrested recently after she allegedly tried to rip off the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, in reference to a theft. When he arrived, he was told that Madeline Ortiz-Carrion, of Summerfield, was caught attempting to steal merchandise. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Ortiz-Carrion was charged with larceny/petit theft (third or subsequent offense). Because she has been arrested for the same crime in the past, the charge was increased to a felony, a sheriff’s office report states.

Ortiz-Carrion was released on $2,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set. She also was arrested in April 2103 as a fugitive from justice from New York, jail records show.