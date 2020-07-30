Candidates for Sumter County sheriff

To the Editor:

I’ve seen the most recent Letter to the Editor about Sheriff Farmer and the incumbent commissioners. While some people feel a certain way about the commissioners, let’s not forget the other candidate for sheriff, Eric Anderson.

Eric Anderson has been fired from every law enforcement job he has ever had and that has been proven by public records request. A public records request was done with his employment with the landfill as well where it had numerous writeups for being arrogant and disrespecting women that were his co-workers.

Do we really want a questionable sheriff or someone who has made Sumter County one of the safest counties in Florida?

Rachel Hampton

Sandalwood-Wildwood