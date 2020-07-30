Demolition of Hacienda Hills Country Club

To the Editor:

What I find extremely frustrating and absolutely poor business practice is that my parents purchased an annual pass to swim at Hacienda literally two days prior to the start of demolition. Not one person in The Villages office explained to them that the pool across the street, where they planned on swimming would be gone in 48 hours.

The Villages just took their money and ran. How horrible is that? You can’t tell me that no one in the office knew demolition was about to begin. Horrendous business practice.

Kelly White

Village of Rio Ranchero