Gate arms to be removed as Tropical Storm Isaias nears The Villages

Community Watch on Friday will begin removing gate arms throughout The Villages for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is on target for reaching Florida this weekend.

Those who approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed are asked to use caution and stop before proceeding. The process of reinstalling the gate arms will begin once the potential for sustained winds has subsided.

The Villages is proactively reviewing storm water basin levels and planning necessary water transfers as needed to accommodate the projected rainfall from the storm to alleviate the risk of flooding.

Flags will be lowered on Saturday, Aug. 1.

While some of the pool deck furniture is currently stacked due to social distancing, the furniture may be secured, if necessary.

If you have any questions, contact Community Watch at (352) 753-0550.