To the Editor:

Hydroxychloroquine. Interesting how a complicated drug name falls off the tongue these days.

There are over 20,000 prescription drug products approved for marketing by the FDA. It is so interesting that this drug is even discussed when its sole purpose is for Malaria and Lupus.

I have lupus. When I was diagnosed, I fought getting on this drug with my Rheumatologist and my Pulmonologist and my primary doctor. There are so many side effects that I went kicking and screaming before I would consider it.

Then after I conceded to a low dose, I had to go to my eye doctor to get approved because Hydroxychloroquine can blind you. Now I have regular appointments with all these doctors.

• Eye Doctor

• Rheumatologist

• Pulmonologist

• Primary Doctor

I see all these doctors to make sure that my taking of Hydroxychloroquine is safe for me and I am on a lower dose.

The only reason I agreed to take this horrid drug is that Lupus can flare up at any time and attack any part of your body without warning. One day I am fine and the next my kidneys shut down. That is Lupus. The Hydroxychloroquine is a long-lasting drug that boosts my immune system so if I do have a flare up it is milder, and I will not get into serious trouble.

I hate taking it, but I do take it. Because my doctors convinced me it would help me.

Why would anyone take a serious drug because someone told you to who wasn’t a doctor?

Doctors must complete a four-year undergraduate program, along with four years in medical school and three to seven years in a residency program to learn the specialty they chose to pursue. In other words, it takes between 10 to 14 years to become a fully licensed doctor.

Unless someone is a doctor then they have no business suggesting what drugs we should take.

Period.

Nancy Blackmore

Village of Caroline