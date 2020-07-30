Tennessee man arrested after found sleeping in car at Russell Stover’s

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a car at Russell Stover’s Candies in Wildwood.

A white Buick with Tennessee license plates was spotted at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Russell Stover’s on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Jacob Andrew Baker, 25, of Watertown, Tenn. was found sleeping in the vehicle. It appeared he had been drinking.

Baker was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, leafy marijuana, marijuana gummies and a vaping pen containing CBD oil.

Baker was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.