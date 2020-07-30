Two action-packed games highlight first week of Central Florida League tourney

The first week of softball tournament action in the Central Florida League is in the books after two action-packed tilts.
Paul Davis Restorations defeated Palm Ridge Dental 21-16, while Synergy Wealth squeaked past Softball’s R Game, 10-9.
Here are the box scores from each game:
Paul Davis Restorations 21, Palm Ridge Dental 16
- Paul Davis Restorations 105 545 1-21
- Palm Ridge Dental 415 123 0-16
- Winning pitcher: John Ashby. Losing pitcher: Neil Marple.
- 2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Paul Brocato, Greg Quattlebaum, Ashby). Palm Ridge Dental (Charlie Clare, Chris Iorio, Mike Gillen).
- 3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick 2, Brocato). Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio, Steve McMahon, Marple).
- HR: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).
- 4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick, Don Mulniex). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).
- 6 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).
- 4RBI: Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio).
- 3RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Mulneix). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).
Synergy Wealth 10, Softball’s R Game 9
- Softball’s R Game 003 501 0-9
- Synergy Wealth 421 021 X-10
- Winning pitcher: Tim Carroll. Losing pitcher: C.J. O’Neill.
- 2B: Softball’s R Game (Ken Atkinson, Alan Zahn, O’Neill 2). Synergy Wealth (Rick Duemler, Jim White, Rick Fredieu, Carroll, Paul Christman).
- HR: Synergy Wealth (Bob Kelly, White).
- 4 hits: Synergy Wealth (Kelly).
- 3 hits: Softball’s R Game (Zahm). Synergy Wealth (Fredieu, Art Anton).
- 3RBI: Softball’s R Game (O’Neill).