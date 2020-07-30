Two action-packed games highlight first week of Central Florida League tourney

The first week of softball tournament action in the Central Florida League is in the books after two action-packed tilts.

Paul Davis Restorations defeated Palm Ridge Dental 21-16, while Synergy Wealth squeaked past Softball’s R Game, 10-9.

Here are the box scores from each game:

Paul Davis Restorations 21, Palm Ridge Dental 16

Paul Davis Restorations 105 545 1-21

Palm Ridge Dental 415 123 0-16

Winning pitcher: John Ashby. Losing pitcher: Neil Marple.

2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Paul Brocato, Greg Quattlebaum, Ashby). Palm Ridge Dental (Charlie Clare, Chris Iorio, Mike Gillen).

3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick 2, Brocato). Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio, Steve McMahon, Marple).

HR: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).

4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick, Don Mulniex). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).

6 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).

4RBI: Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio).

3RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Mulneix). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).

Synergy Wealth 10, Softball’s R Game 9