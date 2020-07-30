type here...
Two action-packed games highlight first week of Central Florida League tourney

John Wyks

The first week of softball tournament action in the Central Florida League is in the books after two action-packed tilts.

Paul Davis Restorations defeated Palm Ridge Dental 21-16, while Synergy Wealth squeaked past Softball’s R Game, 10-9.

Here are the box scores from each game:

Paul Davis Restorations 21, Palm Ridge Dental 16

  • Paul Davis Restorations 105 545 1-21
  • Palm Ridge Dental 415 123 0-16
  • Winning pitcher: John Ashby. Losing pitcher: Neil Marple.
  • 2B: Paul Davis Restorations (Paul Brocato, Greg Quattlebaum, Ashby). Palm Ridge Dental (Charlie Clare, Chris Iorio, Mike Gillen).
  • 3B: Paul Davis Restorations (Don Brozick 2, Brocato). Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio, Steve McMahon, Marple).
  • HR: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).
  • 4 hits: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick, Don Mulniex). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).
  • 6 RBI: Paul Davis Restorations (Brozick).
  • 4RBI: Palm Ridge Dental (Iorio).
  • 3RBI:  Paul Davis Restorations (Mulneix). Palm Ridge Dental (Gillen).

Synergy Wealth 10, Softball’s R Game 9

  • Softball’s R Game 003 501 0-9
  • Synergy Wealth 421 021 X-10
  • Winning pitcher: Tim Carroll. Losing pitcher: C.J. O’Neill.
  • 2B: Softball’s R Game (Ken Atkinson, Alan Zahn, O’Neill 2). Synergy Wealth (Rick Duemler, Jim White, Rick Fredieu, Carroll, Paul Christman).
  • HR: Synergy Wealth (Bob Kelly, White).
  • 4 hits: Synergy Wealth (Kelly).
  • 3 hits: Softball’s R Game (Zahm). Synergy Wealth (Fredieu, Art Anton).
  • 3RBI: Softball’s R Game (O’Neill).

