Villager found living in deplorable conditions surrenders her two dogs

A wheelchair-bound Villager found living in deplorable conditions was convinced to surrender her two dogs.

EMS personnel responded July 23 to the home in the Village of Mira Mesa after the 74-year-old woman fell, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A firefighter who responded to the home found it was in “complete disarray” with trash bags, food waste and dog fecal matter all over the entire floor and a “pungent smell emanating through the entire home,” the report said. Police officers responded to the home.

The Villager said her husband had gone back to Illinois five to six months earlier and she did not have anyone to help her around the house. She said she could “barely make it to her own garage, let alone walk or drive anywhere,” the report said.

The woman surrendered her two dogs to Lady Lake Animal Control. The woman admitted it might be time to consider assisted living, but said the only reason she had not previously considered it was because she “did not want to part ways with her dogs.”

The Department of Children and Families also responded to the home.