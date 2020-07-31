type here...
22-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after alleged attack on grandmother

Meta Minton

John David Newell

A 22-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on his grandmother.

John David Newell was arrested early Friday morning at his home at 1701 Hilton Head Blvd. on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hours earlier, Newell had gotten into an altercation with his grandmother because he was not allowed to use the golf cart. Newell became “increasingly angry” and began “trashing” the house, the arrest report said. Newell started shoving and yelling at his grandmother. He slammed her hand in a door, causing swelling and bruising. An “abnormal bruised lump was observed on the victim’s left hand,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

John David Newell was arrested at his home at 1701 Hilton Head Blvd.

Earlier this year, Newell was sentenced to jail time after skipping an anger management class. He had been arrested after allegedly threatening the mother of his baby with a butcher knife in 2019 during an altercation on the Historic Side of The Villages.

In 2016, Newell was arrested after damaging his uncle’s golf cart, also on the Historic Side of The Villages.

