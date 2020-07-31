type here...
3 Sumter County residents among 7 local victims of COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant across the tri-county area and the state.

Three of the victims lived in Sumter County and the other four were residents of Marion County. It’s not clear if any of them were in The Villages, as that specific information isn’t released by the Florida Department of Health. But the victims were identified as:

  • 77-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 25, hadn’t traveled recently and hadn’t been in contact with anyone else suffering from the virus;
  • 86-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 21 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 89-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 30 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 52-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 15, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 89-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and
  • 84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Forty-five new cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages for a total of 1,995. Those are listed below, as well as the totals for each community:

  • The Villages up seven for a total of 404;
  • Leesburg up 22 for a total of 689;
  • Fruitland Park up four for a total of 80;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 179;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 167;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 206;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 71;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 175;
  • Lady Lake portion of the county up one for a total of 24.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 10,485 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 337 from Thursday to Friday – among 4,427 men, 5,901 women, 53 non-residents and 104 people listed as unknown. There have been 141 deaths and 773 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is reporting 1,077 cases – an increase of 19 in a 24-hour period – among 574 men, 491 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 30 deaths and 154 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 203 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (57), Webster (48), Coleman (39), Center Hill (31) and Sumterville (18). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 410 cases among 329 inmates and 81 staff members.

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 4,892 cases – an increase of 210 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,762 men, 3,096 women, 13 non-residents and 21 people listed as unknown. There have been 60 deaths and 394 people hospitalized.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 3,880 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 176 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (146), Citra (66), Silver Springs (62), Reddick (57), Ocklawaha (44), Anthony (25), Weirsdale (25), Fort McCoy (12), Orange Lake (7), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Sparr (2), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 788 cases have been reported among inmates (748) and staff members (40) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Lake County is reporting 4,516 cases – an increase of 108 – among 2,091 men, 2,314 women, 32 non-residents and 79 people listed as unknown. There have been 51 deaths and 225 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,120 cases – an increase of 17 overnight. Others have been identified in Tavares (568), Eustis (382), Groveland (331), Mount Dora (292), Mascotte (154), Minneola (124), Sorrento (120), Umatilla (88), Montverde (79), Grand Island (46), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (26), Astor (23), Yalaha (20), Altoona (18), Paisley (15), Okahumpka (11), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

All told, Florida is reporting 470,386 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,007 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 465,030 are residents. There have been 6,966 deaths and 26,533 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 257 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 516 people requiring hospital care.

