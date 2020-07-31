Customer passes phony $100 bill at hardware store in The Villages

A customer passed a phony $100 bill at a hardware store in The Villages.

A female clerk at Ace Hardware at 926 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande said a man came to her aisle at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and used the bogus $100 bill to purchase a water filter, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. It appeared to have a water mark and a serial strip, so she accepted the bill. She later showed it to her boss and SunTrust Bank confirmed it was counterfeit.

It is not known whether the man knew it was a counterfeit bill, the report said.