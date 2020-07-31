THE VILLAGES, Fla. — George Louis Rainbolt, 91, died July 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, David E. and Jesse Ora (Colclasure) Rainbolt; brother, David Eugene; and granddaughter, Amy Rose Brt.

He is survived by wife, Doris Jeanne (Holmes); children, Scot (Katie) of Papillion, Neb., Ellen of The Villages, Fla., and Beth of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

George grew up on a farm in west-central Oklahoma, graduated from Weatherford High School in 1945 and Oklahoma A&M in 1950. He took his agricultural science degree to McCook, Neb., where he taught farming techniques to returning Korean War Vets.

When the veterans program ran out, he got a job teaching vocational agriculture at the high school. After teaching, he joined the First National Bank and had a long career, rising to executive vice president.

He married Doris Jeanne Holmes of Oklahoma City in 1950 and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last June 17. George loved to hunt, fish, cook, and golf. His wife taught him to love traveling and they spent their retirement days exploring Europe and the United States, eventually settling in The Villages, Fla.

Memorial services are Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST at New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, Fla. It will be live steamed at ncmcfl.com.