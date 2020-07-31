Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

To the Editor:

Who would of thought that Mr. Schwartz legacy would include his family destroying the Cattle Barron Club/Katie Belle’s, the promise of health care for all residents at The Villages Healthcare (not if you have Medicare and Medicare Supplement) and most recently the spiteful demolition of the Hacienda Country Club complex.

Mr. Schwartz must be rolling over in his grave.

Just as Ryan McCabe said “it has outlived its usefulness”.

Well Ryan, many Villagers feel that we have outlived our usefulness as well.

It’s all about money!

If Villagers were consulted, maybe we would still have the Cattle Baron Club/Katie Belle’s. Sad!

Wes Brooks

Village of Collier