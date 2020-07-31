type here...
Repeat trespasser arrested again at residence in The Villages

Meta Minton

Douglass William Hersh

A repeat trespasser was arrested again at a residence in The Villages.

Law enforcement was called Wednesday evening to a home in the 1700 block of Myrtle Beach Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, where 57-year-old Douglass Hersh has been arrested five times in the past two years, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The 82-year-old mother of a woman living at the property confirmed for police that Hersh is not welcome on the property.

Another person was visiting the home and when she arrived she spotted Hersh sitting in the home’s screened-in attachment. Hersh fled on foot but was apprehended by police.

The daughter who lives there appeared to be “lethargic” and was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Hersh was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

