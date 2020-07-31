Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

To the Editor:

Unfortunately, many residents have written to you explaining their feelings about how things are changing and it is not good. You can see how the older areas are being ignored and let’s talk about the Eisenhower pool. Two outstanding ambassadors quit pretty much because of one loud mouth the recreation department hired to replace these ambassadors and she quit after one day.

I used to send The Villages monthly magazine to friends in N.J. don’t do that anymore as it is not worth the postage. I know the “family” is making money but a large part of it is due to greed. Is not one of these great-grandchildren anything like their great-grandfather?

Joe Nolan

Village of Amelia