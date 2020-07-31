Summerfield man and 3 others jailed after detective pumping gas sees drug deal

A Summerfield man and three other people found themselves behind bars Wednesday after a Marion County sheriff’s detective reported seeing a drug deal take place while he was pumping gas at a minimart.

The detective was at the gas pumps at the Circle K, located at 14870 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield, when he saw 26-year-old Lucas Alexander Dean, of Ocala, leave his Chrysler 200 and get into the back seat of a vehicle parked behind him at the fuel island. The detective reporting seeing Dean hand an orange prescription bottle with a white lid to the driver of the second vehicle, a sheriff’s office report states.

The detective radioed into dispatch and then confronted Dean, who “started acting very suspicious” and went back to his vehicle. The detective pointed his Taser at Dean to take him into custody but he attempted to get back into his vehicle. The detective then pointed his firearm at Dean and gave him multiple commands to show his hands, the report says.

The detective was eventually able to secure Dean in handcuffs as the second vehicle drove away from the minimart. The detective ordered the vehicle to stop but the driver said, “I did not do anything,” and then left the area. The detective searched Dean and located his wallet, a bag of syringes, a scale, a spoon and about $300, the report says.

The detective then ordered the other three occupants – 40-year-old William Douglas Schrader, 36-year-old Rachel Urjevich and 31-year-old Amber Marie Pheil – out of the vehicle. Schrader, of Summerfield, told the detective he had a syringe in a pouch he was wearing. Schrader requested that the detective give money from his wallet to Phiel so she could get him a drink, and while doing so, the detective located a powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin, the report says.

The detective searched Urjevich and found a black container holding an unknown liquid. She also asked the detective to give Phiel her change purse so she could buy her a drink. The detective checked the change purse and found six blue bills that were determined to be Alprazolam, the report says.

The detective then searched Dean’s vehicle and located a yellow makeup bag between the front seats, which wasn’t accessible to the rear passengers. He found a glass pipe, a straw, a playing card and a small blue container holding a clear crystal-like substance inside the bag, the report says.

The detective also located a clear plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance under the right rear wheel of the vehicle. The crystal-like substance inside the orange prescription bottle and the blue container both tested positive for methamphetamine. The brown powdery substance in the clear plastic bag under the rear tire and on the scale tested positive for Fentanyl, the report says.

All four of the suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Dean, who lives at 7043 SW 128th St. in Ocala, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; knowingly driving while license suspended; possession and/or use of drug equipment and resisting an officer without violence.

Dean’s bond also was revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was released early Thursday morning on $15,500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Schrader, who lives at 14273 S.E. 62nd Ct. in Summerfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Urjevich, who lives at 3620 S.E. 22nd Pl. in Ocala, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was released Thursday afternoon on $2,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Pheil, who lives at 717 NE 39th Ct. in Ocala, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was being held on $1,500 bond and also is due in court Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Phiel also was arrested in September 2016 after giving police her sister’s name when she was involved in a vehicle crash. She also found herself behind bars in June 2017 after being accused of violating the conditions of her probation.

Dean was arrested on drug charges in November 2019 after a traffic stop in Silver Springs. His girlfriend also was jailed on charges of providing another person’s name and identification to law enforcement.