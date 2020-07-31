Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:49 p.m. Thursday to South Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail where they found a red golf cart which had a broken axel and was missing its windshield.

The driver was identified as 82-year-old Cary Frederick DeVan of the Village of St. James and it appeared he had been drinking, according to an arrest report.

DeVan said he had been “watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said,” the report said. He began drinking vodka about two hours prior to the crash.

There were black tire marks in the tunnel.

“It appears (DeVan) broke his axel when he drove over the concrete curb due to the distance where his golf cart was located which was approximately 50 yards away from the tunnel,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

DeVan was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but was “not able to stand under his own power.” A deputy had to hold Devan’s arm to keep him from falling over. He provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.