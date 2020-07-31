type here...
Home News

Villager dies after suffering medical emergency in golf cart

Meta Minton

An 82-year-old Villager died after his golf cart crashed during a medical emergency.

He had been traveling in the golf cart at 10:30 a.m. Friday eastbound on Talley Ridge Drive west of Wheeling Way in the Village of Glenbrook when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He lost control of the golf cart which crossed the westbound lane and entered the north shoulder of Talley Ridge Drive. Upon entering the shoulder, the golf cart struck a one-foot stone retaining wall.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Earlier this week, a 79-year-old Villager died after his golf cart traveled into the path of an SUV.

Names of those involved in those crashes were not available. Due to a policy change, the FHP no longer provides identities of those involved in crashes.

Related Articles

News

3 Sumter County residents among 7 local victims of COVID-19 virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant across the tri-county area and the state.
Read more
News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases explode across Marion County

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as the number of cases in the tri-county area topped 10,000 and the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on Marion County.
Read more
News

Gate arms to be removed as Tropical Storm Isaias nears The Villages

Community Watch on Friday will begin removing gate arms throughout The Villages for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is on target for reaching Florida this weekend.
Read more
News

Villager found living in deplorable conditions surrenders her two dogs

A wheelchair-bound Villager found living in deplorable conditions was convinced to surrender her two dogs.
Read more
News

CDD 7 fires its legal counsel after hit with $10,000 bill

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted to terminate the contract with its legal counsel after being hit with a bill of more than $10,000.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman charged with stealing dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits

A 75-year-old Summerfield woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting her dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits.
Read more
Crime

Tennessee man arrested after found sleeping in car at Russell Stover’s

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a car at Russell Stover’s Candies in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

3 Sumter County residents among 7 local victims of COVID-19 virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant across the tri-county area and the state.
Read more
News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases explode across Marion County

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as the number of cases in the tri-county area topped 10,000 and the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on Marion County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Gator In Water At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this gator spotted in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!  
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman charged with stealing dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits

A 75-year-old Summerfield woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting her dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Mysterious box of Wheaties showed up at my door

Columnist Barry Evans has a followup to last week's wildly popular column on Wheaties, including news about a mysterious package that showed up at his door.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager dies after suffering medical emergency in golf cart

An 82-year-old Villager died after his golf cart crashed during a medical emergency.
Read more
News

3 Sumter County residents among 7 local victims of COVID-19 virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant across the tri-county area and the state.
Read more
News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases explode across Marion County

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as the number of cases in the tri-county area topped 10,000 and the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on Marion County.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

A couple from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, argue that SECO Energy is making second owners in The Villages pay the price for a mistake made by the Developer.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident points to problems at the Eisenhower pool and the fact that sending The Villages magazine up north is not worth the postage.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman charged with stealing dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits

A 75-year-old Summerfield woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting her dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits.
Read more
Crime

Tennessee man arrested after found sleeping in car at Russell Stover’s

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a car at Russell Stover’s Candies in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

53-year-old woman jailed after allegedly targeting Summerfield Wal-Mart

A 53-year-old woman was arrested recently after she allegedly tried to rip off the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,957FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
92.8 ° F
95 °
90 °
52 %
1.6mph
40 %
Sat
92 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment