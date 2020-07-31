Villager dies after suffering medical emergency in golf cart

An 82-year-old Villager died after his golf cart crashed during a medical emergency.

He had been traveling in the golf cart at 10:30 a.m. Friday eastbound on Talley Ridge Drive west of Wheeling Way in the Village of Glenbrook when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He lost control of the golf cart which crossed the westbound lane and entered the north shoulder of Talley Ridge Drive. Upon entering the shoulder, the golf cart struck a one-foot stone retaining wall.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Earlier this week, a 79-year-old Villager died after his golf cart traveled into the path of an SUV.

Names of those involved in those crashes were not available. Due to a policy change, the FHP no longer provides identities of those involved in crashes.