Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.

Dina Feras Kamel Haddad, 25, was arrested on a charge of battery shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday after an anonymous call from a neighbor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation was taking place on the front lawn, and when deputies arrived on the scene, Haddad and the man were escorted inside the residence, the address of which was redacted from the arrest report.

The man said Haddad, a native of Oman, Jordan, had been drinking wine when “she became verbally and physically violent,” the report said. She struck him several times with her fists.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $250 bond.