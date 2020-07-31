Woman reports inappropriate touching by massage therapist in The Villages

A woman reported inappropriate touching by a massage therapist in The Villages.

The woman went to the Lady Lake Police Department on July 27 to report that she had been touched inappropriately in February 2019 at Massage Envy at 1004 Bichara Blvd. at La Plaza Grande.

The woman said she took off her clothing and laid down on the massage table and the man told her, “Oh, you’re going to have to take me home with you,” and, “You’re such a cutie.”

The therapist proceeded to “massage her buttocks” and the woman had never had her buttocks massaged previously, the report said. She said he also placed his hands under the sheet and ran his hands down the side of her body. She said he “grabbed her breasts with both hands against her will.”

She told police that she left, but returned to Massage Envy two days later to file a complaint. She told police she learned that the massage therapist had been fired.

The woman provided police with a written statement and signed an intent to prosecute.