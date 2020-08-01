type here...
Home News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.

Two of the latest victims were from Sumter County and the third one lived in Marion County. They were identified as:

  • 70-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 15, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • 74-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 18 and hadn’t traveled recently; and
  • 72-year-old Ocala woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive July 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Forty-two new cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages up 6 for a total of 409;
  • Leesburg up 20 for a total of 709;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 212;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 185;
  • Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 169;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 72; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 81.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 10,772 cases – an increase of 287 from Friday to Saturday – among 4,532 men, 6,083 women, 53 non-residents and 104 people listed as unknown. There have been 144 deaths and 799 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,091 cases – an increase of 14 in a 24-hour period – among 584 men, 495 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 32 deaths and 159 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell now has 206 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Wildwood (175), Lake Panasoffkee (57), Webster (48), Coleman (40), Center Hill (31), Lady Lake portion of the county (24) and Sumterville (18). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 418 cases among 334 inmates and 84 staff members.

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,069 cases – an increase of 177 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,817 men, 3,218 women, 13 non-residents and 21 people listed as unknown. There have been 61 deaths and 405 people hospitalized.

The vast majority of Marion County cases – 4,025 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 145. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (152), Citra (69), Silver Springs (62), Reddick (60), Ocklawaha (46), Anthony (26), Weirsdale (25), Fort McCoy (13), Orange Lake (7), Lowell (4), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Sparr (2), Fairfield (1), Morriston (1) and Salt Springs (1). A total of 836 cases have been reported among inmates (794) and staff members (42) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Lake County is reporting 4,612 cases – an increase of 96 – among 2,131 men, 2,370 women, 32 non-residents and 79 people listed as unknown. There have been 51 deaths and 235 people seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,143 cases – an increase of 23. Others have been identified in Tavares (575), Eustis (393), Groveland (333), Mount Dora (307), Mascotte (156), Minneola (128), Sorrento (121), Umatilla (91), Montverde (80), Grand Island (46), Howey-in-the-Hills (33), Astatula (28), Astor (23), Yalaha (21), Altoona (18), Paisley (15), Okahumpka (11), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

All told, Florida is reporting 480,028 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,642 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 474,621 are residents. There have been 7,145 deaths and 26,972 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 179 more deaths since Friday and an additional 439 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
Read more
News

Villages couple gifts much-needed fire truck to support first responders in Israel

Villagers Steve and Sharry Solomon recently found a special way to show their support for the people of Israel.
Read more
News

The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

The Villages is issuing reminders about leashing and picking up after pets here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
News

Duke Energy urges customers to prepare for hurricane amid COVID-19 crisis

With Florida in the path of Hurricane Isaias, Duke Energy Florida is preparing for potential outages and is encouraging customers to do the same.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

So where’s the new town square in puffy announcement by The Villages?

The timing of The Villages Developer’s quasi-promises for future growth are suspect at best as potentially the most important election in Sumter County history draws near.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.
Read more
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. President, make my day!

A Village of Tall Trees resident suggests that President Trump’s desire to delay the election should be granted. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,971FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
95.1 ° F
97 °
94 °
44 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment