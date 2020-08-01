Free face coverings available for Lake County residents at local libraries

Lake County residents who need face coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic can get them free of charge at the libraries in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Leesburg while supplies last.

Lake County is providing the face coverings at several libraries throughout the county in an effort to promote the Florida Department of Health advisory for residents to wear masks in public and socially distance.

In the local area, the masks are available at the following libraries:

Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The face coverings also are available at these other libraries across the county:

Astor County Library, 54905 Alco Road, Astor;

Cagan Crossings Public Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks;

Clermont-Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont;

East Lake County Library, 31340 S. County Road 437, Sorrento;

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis;

Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W. Central Ave. Howey-in-the-Hills;

Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, 756 W. Broad St., Groveland;

Minneola Schoolhouse Library, 100 S. Main Ave., Minneola;

Paisley County Library, 24954 County Road 42, Paisley;

Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares;

Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla; and

W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora.

For specific hours for when masks will be available at each library, click HERE.

Face coverings also are available for pickup at the following city and town halls while supplies last: