‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.

Howard Sparber, 73, is due for release Sept. 17 from the Zephyrhills Correctional Institute.

When he is released, Sparber will be checking into the Best Western hotel in Leesburg, which is located by the well-known Ramshackle Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Sparber has indicated that the Best Western will be his “Stated Residence Upon Release,” according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

He had been arrested June 20, 2016 after he armed himself with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and repeatedly fired at the front door of the home of a woman on Landale Loop on whom the married Sparber had developed a crush. She was not home at the time. He had been drinking.

She later said her Village of Hadley neighbor had been harassing her with sexual propositions, tried to lure her into a hot tub and had previously pointed a gun at her, all over a span of several months.

In 2017, Sparber was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by 10 years probation. He was also ordered to pay $7,387 in fines and court costs.

In addition, Sparber was ordered to pay restitution to the victim. At the time of Sparber’s arrest, the damage to the woman’s home was estimated at $3,000. Bullets had struck her storm door, front door, and continued through the foyer, and into the kitchen cabinetry.

Sparber’s wife at the time obtained a divorce and moved out of The Villages.