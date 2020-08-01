type here...
The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

Staff Report

The Villages District Office is reminding Villagers that all dogs are required to be on a leash at all times. Dogs are not allowed off leash on any athletic field or other public areas. Do not allow pets to play and walk on common area landscaping.

In addition:

• Owners are responsible for picking up after their pet. Please take all waste home for disposal. Do not use storm drains, postal or recreation facilities for disposing of solid waste and plastic bags.

• Lake, Marion and Sumter Counties and Lady Lake have authority of animal services. Residents are asked to follow all county ordinances regarding pets.

• Dog owners are responsible for any injuries caused by their dog.

• Dogs must wear current license tags and have up to date vaccinations.

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.
Crime

'Infatuated' Villager who shot up neighbor's house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady's house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
News

Villages couple gifts much-needed fire truck to support first responders in Israel

Villagers Steve and Sharry Solomon recently found a special way to show their support for the people of Israel.
News

Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
News

Duke Energy urges customers to prepare for hurricane amid COVID-19 crisis

With Florida in the path of Hurricane Isaias, Duke Energy Florida is preparing for potential outages and is encouraging customers to do the same.
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff's deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Crime

'Infatuated' Villager who shot up neighbor's house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady's house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.
Crime

'Infatuated' Villager who shot up neighbor's house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady's house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.
