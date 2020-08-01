The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

The Villages District Office is reminding Villagers that all dogs are required to be on a leash at all times. Dogs are not allowed off leash on any athletic field or other public areas. Do not allow pets to play and walk on common area landscaping.

In addition:

• Owners are responsible for picking up after their pet. Please take all waste home for disposal. Do not use storm drains, postal or recreation facilities for disposing of solid waste and plastic bags.

• Lake, Marion and Sumter Counties and Lady Lake have authority of animal services. Residents are asked to follow all county ordinances regarding pets.

• Dog owners are responsible for any injuries caused by their dog.

• Dogs must wear current license tags and have up to date vaccinations.