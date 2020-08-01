Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadline virus.

That’s according to statistics released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health. Compared to the entire state, that number is a positive for the local area, as 13 percent of those tested across Florida are suffering from the illness.

Marion County leads the tri-county area with an 11 percent positivity rate, with 5,059 of 44,752 tests coming back positive. Sixty-eight tests have shown to be inconclusive and 549 people are awaiting results.

Lake County has an 8 percent positivity rate, having tested 59,876 people with 4,612 positive results. Another 72 tests were inconclusive and 52 people are awaiting testing.

Sumter County has the lowest positivity rate – 7 percent – in the tri-county area. So far, 1,091 tests have come back positive out of the 16,455 that have been conducted. Another 13 tests were inconclusive and 23 people are awaiting results.

All told, 10,772 of the 121,083 tests that have been conducted in the local area have come back positive. A total of 153 were inconclusive and 624 people are awaiting their results.