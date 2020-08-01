type here...
Home News

Villagers invited to take part in chair yoga classes sponsored by Temple Shalom

Larry D. Croom

Villagers and area residents are invited to take part in upcoming Chair Yoga Shalom classes being broadcast via Zoom.

The classes, which are being sponsored by Jewish Synergy of Temple Shalom Central Florida, will be taught by Allison Teisch and will include a sequence of Hebrew prayers. The worship service of mind, body and spirit will take place from 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

No experience is necessary for those who want to participate. Participants will need a chair without arms, a yoga mat to put under the chair to keep it from slipping or an area to place the chair on a non-slip surface. A yoga strap also is recommended, but participants can use a belt, long tie or scarf in its place.

“I have practiced yoga for over 30 years and it has helped me find balance in life as a wife, mother, grandmother, musician and cantor,” said Tiesch, who retired as a cantor in 2018. “My yoga classes combine a creative and flowing sequence of poses including Pranayama (breath work) and meditation. I believe in the ‘he-ART’ of Hatha and pay close attention to the alignment and safety of each student.”

To reserve your Zoom space, send an email to jewishsynergy@tscfl.org for the link.

Related Articles

News

Fifth Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for deadly COVID-19 virus

A fifth Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

22-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after alleged attack on grandmother

A 22-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on his grandmother.
Read more
News

Woman reports inappropriate touching by massage therapist in The Villages

A woman reported inappropriate touching by a massage therapist in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Repeat trespasser arrested again at residence in The Villages

A repeat trespasser was arrested again at a residence in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Customer passes phony $100 bill at hardware store in The Villages

A customer passed a phony $100 bill at a hardware store in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Fifth Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for deadly COVID-19 virus

A fifth Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

So where’s the new town square in puffy announcement by The Villages?

The timing of The Villages Developer’s quasi-promises for future growth are suspect at best as potentially the most important election in Sumter County history draws near.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers invited to take part in chair yoga classes sponsored by Temple Shalom

Villagers and area residents are invited to take part in upcoming Chair Yoga Shalom classes being broadcast via Zoom.
Read more
News

Fifth Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for deadly COVID-19 virus

A fifth Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. President, make my day!

A Village of Tall Trees resident suggests that President Trump’s desire to delay the election should be granted. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

22-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after alleged attack on grandmother

A 22-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on his grandmother.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,971FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
95.1 ° F
97 °
94 °
44 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment