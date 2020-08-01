Villagers invited to take part in chair yoga classes sponsored by Temple Shalom

Villagers and area residents are invited to take part in upcoming Chair Yoga Shalom classes being broadcast via Zoom.

The classes, which are being sponsored by Jewish Synergy of Temple Shalom Central Florida, will be taught by Allison Teisch and will include a sequence of Hebrew prayers. The worship service of mind, body and spirit will take place from 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

No experience is necessary for those who want to participate. Participants will need a chair without arms, a yoga mat to put under the chair to keep it from slipping or an area to place the chair on a non-slip surface. A yoga strap also is recommended, but participants can use a belt, long tie or scarf in its place.

“I have practiced yoga for over 30 years and it has helped me find balance in life as a wife, mother, grandmother, musician and cantor,” said Tiesch, who retired as a cantor in 2018. “My yoga classes combine a creative and flowing sequence of poses including Pranayama (breath work) and meditation. I believe in the ‘he-ART’ of Hatha and pay close attention to the alignment and safety of each student.”

To reserve your Zoom space, send an email to jewishsynergy@tscfl.org for the link.