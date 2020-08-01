Villages couple gifts much-needed fire truck to support first responders in Israel

Villagers Steve and Sharry Solomon recently found a special way to show their support for the people of Israel.

The couple gifted a fire truck – a much-needed piece of equipment – to Israel through the Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). The couple viewed it as the ultimate way for them to express their support.

“We have always looked for ways to help other people both here in the U.S. and Israel,” Sharry said, as she reflected on the couple’s years of philanthropic work. “Providing a fire truck through JNF-USA meant our gift could be felt every day by Israelis from all walks of life. Our gift is literally working 24/7 for the land and people of Israel.”

The bright red piece of equipment – Truck 406 – is stationed in Rishon Letzion, Israel’s fourth largest city located just south of Tel Aviv. In 2019, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority’s 1,700 professional firefighters responded to close to 100,000 calls across the country. From vehicle crashes to small kitchen fires, and blazes started by incendiary balloons flown into Israel from Gaza, the Jewish state’s firefighters usually are first on the scene.

JNF-USA is the exclusive fundraising organization for Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority. Thanks to their support, American donors, synagogues, temples, and Jewish community groups have gifted more than 170 fire trucks that serve communities from Eilat in Israel’s south to Kiryat Shmona in the north. In addition, 11 fire wagons (and counting) have been gifted by the JNF-USA’s supporters to agricultural regions throughout the Gaza Envelope and Gush Etzion region.

“It’s such a special feeling to see our fire truck out on the road helping Israelis in need,” Steve said. “There has never been a more important time to support Israel’s first responders and through our gift, we are providing world-class equipment to the brave Israeli men and women who save thousands of lives every year.”

“The great thing about giving is that you don’t need to be wealthy to make an impact today,” Sharry said. “This is especially true with JNF-USA, where you can give anywhere from $18 to plant a tree to a significant amount more to fund a medical center, water project or fire truck.”