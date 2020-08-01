type here...
Home News

Villages couple gifts much-needed fire truck to support first responders in Israel

Larry D. Croom

Steve and Sharry Solomon

Villagers Steve and Sharry Solomon recently found a special way to show their support for the people of Israel.

The couple gifted a fire truck – a much-needed piece of equipment – to Israel through the Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA). The couple viewed it as the ultimate way for them to express their support.

“We have always looked for ways to help other people both here in the U.S. and Israel,” Sharry said, as she reflected on the couple’s years of philanthropic work. “Providing a fire truck through JNF-USA meant our gift could be felt every day by Israelis from all walks of life. Our gift is literally working 24/7 for the land and people of Israel.”

The bright red piece of equipment – Truck 406 – is stationed in Rishon Letzion, Israel’s fourth largest city located just south of Tel Aviv. In 2019, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority’s 1,700 professional firefighters responded to close to 100,000 calls across the country. From vehicle crashes to small kitchen fires, and blazes started by incendiary balloons flown into Israel from Gaza, the Jewish state’s firefighters usually are first on the scene.

This fire truck was donated to a city in Israel by Steve and Sharry Solomon through the Jewish National Fund-USA.

JNF-USA is the exclusive fundraising organization for Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority. Thanks to their support, American donors, synagogues, temples, and Jewish community groups have gifted more than 170 fire trucks that serve communities from Eilat in Israel’s south to Kiryat Shmona in the north. In addition, 11 fire wagons (and counting) have been gifted by the JNF-USA’s supporters to agricultural regions throughout the Gaza Envelope and Gush Etzion region.

Firefighters in Israel responded to close to 100,000 calls in 2019 and need equipment that can be donated through the Jewish National Fund-USA.

“It’s such a special feeling to see our fire truck out on the road helping Israelis in need,” Steve said. “There has never been a more important time to support Israel’s first responders and through our gift, we are providing world-class equipment to the brave Israeli men and women who save thousands of lives every year.”

“The great thing about giving is that you don’t need to be wealthy to make an impact today,” Sharry said. “This is especially true with JNF-USA, where you can give anywhere from $18 to plant a tree to a significant amount more to fund a medical center, water project or fire truck.”

Related Articles

News

The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

The Villages is issuing reminders about leashing and picking up after pets here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
News

Duke Energy urges customers to prepare for hurricane amid COVID-19 crisis

With Florida in the path of Hurricane Isaias, Duke Energy Florida is preparing for potential outages and is encouraging customers to do the same.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
News

Free face coverings available for Lake County residents at local libraries

Lake County residents who need face coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic can get them free of charge at the libraries in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Leesburg while supplies last.
Read more
News

Villagers invited to take part in chair yoga classes sponsored by Temple Shalom

Villagers and area residents are invited to take part in upcoming Chair Yoga Shalom classes being broadcast via Zoom.
Read more
News

Fifth Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for deadly COVID-19 virus

A fifth Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

The Villages is issuing reminders about leashing and picking up after pets here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

So where’s the new town square in puffy announcement by The Villages?

The timing of The Villages Developer’s quasi-promises for future growth are suspect at best as potentially the most important election in Sumter County history draws near.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villages couple gifts much-needed fire truck to support first responders in Israel

Villagers Steve and Sharry Solomon recently found a special way to show their support for the people of Israel.
Read more
News

The Villages issues reminder about leashing and picking up after pets

The Villages is issuing reminders about leashing and picking up after pets here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. President, make my day!

A Village of Tall Trees resident suggests that President Trump’s desire to delay the election should be granted. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,971FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
95.1 ° F
97 °
94 °
44 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
91 °
Thu
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment