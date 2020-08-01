type here...
Villages Honor Flight forced to cancel golf tourney fundraiser amid COVID-19 crisis

Larry D. Croom

Villages Honor Flight has been forced to cancel its upcoming golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been planned for Oct. 22 at Harbor Hills Country Club in Lady Lake. But after discovering that a shotgun start to the tournament wouldn’t be possible and tables couldn’t be placed outside for social distancing, the decision was made to cancel the organization’s only fundraiser planned for the rest of the year.

Members of Villages Honor Flight, veterans and guardians marked the upcoming 50th mission to Washington, D.C. in a special way in March at The Villages Polo Field. That flight and others have been postponed until April 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Villages Honor Flight postponed two of its trips to Washington, D.C. amid fears of the Coronavirus. One of those trips was supposed to be the 50th mission for the organization that that takes veterans to our nation’s capital at no cost to them to see the monuments that are dedicated to their service.

In April, Villages Honor Flight canceled fundraisers and a Veterans Luncheon and rescheduled a flightless mission. And in June, the organization made the difficult decision to postpone all of its missions until April 2021.

Villages Honor Flight formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to Washington, D.C. on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in the events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

