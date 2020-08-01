type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I bought here in 2005, in love with a dream of living out our lives in a place where we meant something to the folks who built this wonderful utopia. Where at the time it was advertised that people on Social Security pension (fixed income) could live.
Since that day, we have seen a wonderful restaurant at El Santiago go by the way side and sold to make a recreation center. The main commercial drawing card to stimulate those who felt this was the place to live, closed and let die those memories of a better time here in The Villages. Where so many children and grandchildren were taken to to see us old folks cut a rug and dance while having a nice meal.
The removal of the Church on the Square, to compete for our dollars and take us plain folks from the squares into the preforming arts, (The Sharon.)
Now the demolition of still another place where folks were taken to sell us on this utopia, Hacienda Hills Country Club and pool. The new Studio 99 that use to be a country club.
When the Developer and engineers let a bridge be built that is substandard that we the people are going to have to bite the bullet and pay for. Now we move those interests south and start with a new generation of greed.
New minds and thoughts of how to make more dollars and forget the past. People say if you don’t like it, then move. I’m one of those dreamers who took a set amount of funds and wanted to live a dream, I wonder how many of us still are able to live here.

Oscar Lovering
Village of Tall Trees

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

A couple from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that SECO Energy is making second owners in The Villages pay the price for a mistake made by the Developer.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident points to problems at the Eisenhower pool and the fact that sending The Villages magazine up north is not worth the postage.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hydroxychloroquine

A Village of Caroline resident describes why she takes Hydroxychloroquine. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Candidates for Sumter County sheriff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood woman offers her thoughts on the race for Sumter County sheriff.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills Country Club

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, said The Villages sold an annual pass to her parents for the “priority pool” at Hacienda Hills Country Club. Two days later, The Villages began the demolition of the country club - and the swimming pool.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Gator In Water At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this gator spotted in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!  
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

So where’s the new town square in puffy announcement by The Villages?

The timing of The Villages Developer’s quasi-promises for future growth are suspect at best as potentially the most important election in Sumter County history draws near.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Fifth Publix employee in The Villages tests positive for deadly COVID-19 virus

A fifth Publix employee in The Villages has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

A couple from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that SECO Energy is making second owners in The Villages pay the price for a mistake made by the Developer.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Crime

Wine-drinking woman arrested after alleged battle with man in The Villages

A wine-drinking woman was arrested after an alleged battle with a man in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

22-year-old resident of The Villages jailed after alleged attack on grandmother

A 22-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on his grandmother.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,971FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,561FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.6 ° F
91 °
84.2 °
79 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
94 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment