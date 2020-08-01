What people will do for money

To the Editor:

My wife and I bought here in 2005, in love with a dream of living out our lives in a place where we meant something to the folks who built this wonderful utopia. Where at the time it was advertised that people on Social Security pension (fixed income) could live.

Since that day, we have seen a wonderful restaurant at El Santiago go by the way side and sold to make a recreation center. The main commercial drawing card to stimulate those who felt this was the place to live, closed and let die those memories of a better time here in The Villages. Where so many children and grandchildren were taken to to see us old folks cut a rug and dance while having a nice meal.

The removal of the Church on the Square, to compete for our dollars and take us plain folks from the squares into the preforming arts, (The Sharon.)

Now the demolition of still another place where folks were taken to sell us on this utopia, Hacienda Hills Country Club and pool. The new Studio 99 that use to be a country club.

When the Developer and engineers let a bridge be built that is substandard that we the people are going to have to bite the bullet and pay for. Now we move those interests south and start with a new generation of greed.

New minds and thoughts of how to make more dollars and forget the past. People say if you don’t like it, then move. I’m one of those dreamers who took a set amount of funds and wanted to live a dream, I wonder how many of us still are able to live here.

Oscar Lovering

Village of Tall Trees