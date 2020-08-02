type here...
87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

Larry D. Croom

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.

That’s according to a report released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health that shows cases 87 cases in 11 different facilities. Those are broken down among 23 residents, 26 residents who transferred out of the care centers and 38 employees. The report doesn’t specify when the cases were identified but clearly shows a snapshot of what’s taking place in long-term care facilities across the Sunshine State.

The positive COVID-19 results were reported in the following facilities:

  • Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 3875 Wedgewood Ln. in The Villages (two residents who transferred out of the facility and three employees);
  • Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (three residents and six residents who transferred out);
  • Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing, 13517 N.E. 86th Dr. in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out and two employees);
  • Mission Oaks, 10780 U.S. 301 in Oxford (two employees);
  • Serenades in The Villages, 2450 Parr Dr. (one resident who transferred out and one employee);
  • Trinity Springs, 12120 County Rd. 103 in Oxford (four residents, one resident who transferred out and nine employees);
  • Village Veranda at Lady Lake, 955 S. Hwy. 27/441 (four residents, two residents who transferred out and three employees);
  • The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages, 16529 S.E. 86th Belle Meade Cir. (one employee);
  • Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, 630 Griffin Ave. (12 residents, 13 residents who transferred out and 15 employees).
  • The Springs of Lady Lake Assisted Living, 620 Griffin Ave. (one employee); and
  • Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages (one employee).

All told, 17,212 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 1,475 long-term care facilities across the Sunshine State. Those are broken down as 5,874 residents, 5,103 residents who transferred out and 6,235 employees.

