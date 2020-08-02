As Morses built in the south they forgot about the north

To the Editor:

Very disappointed regarding the turn of events with Hacienda Hills. Our experience visiting Hacienda when we were deciding on whether to purchase in The Villages made us decide on this community. We loved going there for lunch and dinner.

Seems that as The Villages expanded south the Morse family forgot about the north even tried to slice up on of the nicest courses in The Villages. I think they are a lazy bunch just in it for daddy’s money, even the new stuff being built doesn’t have the quality of the Spanish Springs area. A full court press with a national reach could have resulted in a viable owner/operator for this space. Wonder what they’ll put there now. Who knows how the community will fare when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, I am worried. Thinking of putting our property on the market and moving to a more owner-friendly community. I wish the Parrs and Morses luck with their endeavors, hoping they become more owner focused.

Keith Coe

Village of De La Mesa North