type here...
Home News

COVID-19 continues to run rampant in prisons across the tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

More than 1,300 state and federal inmates and prison staff members in the tri-county area have tested positive for COVID-19, with six of those prisoners succumbing to the deadly virus.

The majority of those cases – 779 – have been reported at the Lowell Correctional Institution, located at 11120 N.W. Gainesville Rd. in Ocala. Of those, 744 are inmates in the women’s prison and 35 are employees, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Corrections.

That overall number marks an increase of 128 cases since Wednesday when the prison was reporting positive tests among 629 inmates and 22 staff members, FDC statistics show.

The prison also is reporting 586 negative results among inmates and another 706 awaiting test results. A total of 1,222 prisoners are being kept in medical quarantine and 11 are in security quarantine, the report says.

On Friday, the federal prison in Coleman reported 410 cases among 329 inmates and 81 staff members. Those numbers show an increase of 38 cases since July 25, when the prison was reporting 372 cases among 297 inmates and 75 staff members.

One inmate at the facility has died from the virus, while nine prisoners and four staff members have recovered from the illness. The cases at the facility are broken down as:

  • Low security wing: 174 inmates and 18 staff member test positive. Three inmates and two staff members recovered;
  • Medium security wing: 128 inmates and 28 staff members test positive. One dead and four inmates recovered; and0
  • Maximum security wings: 27 inmates and 35 staff members test positive. Two inmates and two staff members recovered.

The Sumter Correctional Institution, located at 9544 County Road 476B in Bushnell, also is battling COVID-19, with 128 cases among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Sixty-seven inmates have tested negative and four are being kept in security quarantine.

The Marion Correctional Institution, located at 3269 NW 105th St. in Ocala, has nine cases among four inmates and five staff members. Six inmates have tested negative and three are awaiting test results. Three inmates are in medical isolation, 119 are in medical quarantine and four are in security quarantine.

Inmates at the state prisons are placed in medical isolation when they are suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness. They are placed in medical quarantine when they may have had close contact with someone who has tested positive or is showing symptoms of an illness. And those in security quarantine are separated because they recently transferred into a correctional facility, according to FDOC.

Overall, the Federal Bureau of Prisons houses close to 143,000 inmates in facilities across the United States and has a staff of about 36,000. As of Friday, 3,035 prisoners and 500 staff members had confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide.

All told, 7,429 federal inmates and 683 staff members have recovered from the Coronavirus. But 103 inmates and one staff member have died as a result of the illness.

The Coleman prison complex sits on about 1,600 acres and as of 2010 was the largest correctional facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates at the facility, on average, serve sentences of about 10 years.

Over the years, the prison has housed a variety of high-profile inmates. Convicted pedophile Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor, was moved there in August 2018 after allegedly being attacked in an Arizona prison. Somalia pirate Gabul Abdullah Ali and al-Qaeda sympathizer Amine El Khalifi also were believed to have served time there. And the late James “Whitey” Bulger, the famed Boston crime boss, was moved there in late 2014.

This past April, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released from the facility after completing less than half of her 60-month sentence for corruption and fraud charges. The 73-year Brown is serving the remainder of her sentence under home confinement. She suffers from high blood pressure, sleep apnea, low estrogen and acid reflux and was released because of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

Related Articles

News

Former sales reps allege The Villages wants to maintain ‘stranglehold’

Former sales representatives allege The Villages wants to maintain its “long-standing stranglehold” on the sale of property in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and will stop at nothing to crush those who want to “fairly compete.”
Read more
News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab driver with marijuana and suspended license

Wildwood police arrested a driver with marijuana and a suspended license.
Read more
News

Food drive aimed at helping families out of work due to COVID-19

A food drive aimed at helping families out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Women’s Guild of St. George holds diaper drive to support Christian Care Center

The Women’s Guild of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages recently completed its first project to support The Christian Care Center of Leesburg by donating more than 2,000 diapers to the Family Care Center Ministry.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Mother Osprey Shares Affection With Her Offspring

This mother osprey was sharing affection with one of her offspring. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

As Morses built in the south they forgot about the north

A Village of De La Mesa North resident argues that the Morses are laser focused on construction in the southern end of The Villages and have forgotten about residents in the north.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

It wasn’t a ham sandwich that killed Mama Cass

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life of singer Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas. He dispels the myth that she died after choking on a ham sandwich.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Former sales reps allege The Villages wants to maintain ‘stranglehold’

Former sales representatives allege The Villages wants to maintain its “long-standing stranglehold” on the sale of property in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and will stop at nothing to crush those who want to “fairly compete.”
Read more
News

No new local deaths reported but COVID-19 continues to sweep across tri-county area

For the first time in more than a week, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the tri-county area.
Read more
News

87 COVID-cases reported in 11 Villages-area long-term care facilities

The number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in and around The Villages has dropped by 49 in less than a week’s time.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

As Morses built in the south they forgot about the north

A Village of De La Mesa North resident argues that the Morses are laser focused on construction in the southern end of The Villages and have forgotten about residents in the north.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What do statistics tell us about COVID-19 dangers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cortez resident asks what statistics are telling us about the dangers of COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills facilities

A Village of Santo Domingo couple contends the demolition of the Hacienda Hills Country Club and facilities is “very hurtful and insulting.” Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

DUI suspect asleep at wheel arrested with booze-filled Yeti cup

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a booze-filled Yeti cup in his truck after he was spotted sleeping behind the wheel.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab driver with marijuana and suspended license

Wildwood police arrested a driver with marijuana and a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,981FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,567FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
83.2 ° F
86 °
81 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
91 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment