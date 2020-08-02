type here...
Demolition of Hacienda Hills facilities

To the Editor:

The closing of the all of the Hacienda facilities was very upsetting to those of who have used and enjoyed these Priority facilities.
On July 6th I called the Pro Shop to ask if the pool was open and was told it was closed for maintenance and would open when the maintenance was completed.  An outright lie as the demolition equipment was arriving at that time.  The next morning in The Daily Sun we read that the whole complex is being demolished as it has outlived its usefulness. Some of us felt that that was how we who had used and enjoyed the facility, the food and beverage service etc. were thought of, “outlived our usefulness.” One would think that someone who works for a retirement community would be more tactful in his announcement. We pay Priority Membership fees and yet we weren’t informed before renewing our fees (we had asked as rumors were flying), and we are not being told what if anything is going to be done with this area. Very, very hurtful and insulting.

Ronald and Joyce Gallo
Village of Santo Domingo

 

