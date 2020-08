A food drive aimed at helping families out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. The food drive will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The food drive will help replenish area food pantries.

Those donating can drive by and volunteers will take the groceries out of your car. There will be no contact.

Monetary donations will be accepted.