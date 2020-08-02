type here...
Home Obituaries

Margaret C. Telschow-Sheehe

Staff Report

Margaret Telschow-Sheehe

Margaret C. Telschow-Sheehe

Born September 12, 1920 in Minneapolis, MN; died July 14, 2020 in The Villages, FL.  Mrs. Sheehe is survived by her beloved daughter Marlis (Vernon) Montroy; step-daughter Marcia (Ted) Zornow; and daughter in-law Margaret (David) Martodam; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.  She is preceded in death by husbands James Telschow and Gerald Sheehe; son Steven Telschow; daughter Patricia Plavin; grandson Vernon Montroy, Jr.; granddaughter Janelle Telschow-Hawley; and parents.

Margaret worked as a supervisor at IDS Financial in Minneapolis.  She has been a resident of the The Villages for many years.  She loved spending time with family and friends.  Mrs. Sheehe enjoyed traveling, golf, puzzles and playing cards.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Teruko Okuda

Teruko Okuda enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, golf, bridge and Super Samba with her friends, the Fishbowl Card Shark ladies.
Read more
Obituaries

Willam Joel Hunt

Bill Hunt belonged to the Palo Alto Club and planned a yearly golf scramble for members. He became President of the Educators Retired Club and a neighborhood representative for the VHA.
Read more
Obituaries

Nicolynn Sue (Niki) Hayman

Niki Hayman loved live music, especially bluegrass, and became an accomplished guitarist.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles “Jay” McBurney

Jay McBurney was a diehard Steelers fan. He had a Steelers golf cart that was yellow and white with black interior, which he called his “away game cart.” That cart was his pride and joy.
Read more
Obituaries

George Louis Rainbolt

George Rainbolt loved to hunt, fish, cook, and golf. His wife taught him to love traveling and they spent their retirement days exploring Europe and the United States, eventually settling in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Elizabeth H. Fraser

Betsy Fraser enjoyed bowling and square dancing for many years. In Florida, Betsy also enjoyed pickleball, mahjong, and bridge.
Read more
Obituaries

Meryl Leona Locke

Meryl Locke was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida and when she was still able had volunteered cooking for her church family during special events.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Large Alligator At Belle Glade Country Club

Check out this large alligator spotted at Belle Glade Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby And Mother Gallinule On Lily Pads At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this baby and mother gallinule looking for snacks on lily pads at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Kari Young for sharing! Share...
Read more
Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

So where’s the new town square in puffy announcement by The Villages?

The timing of The Villages Developer’s quasi-promises for future growth are suspect at best as potentially the most important election in Sumter County history draws near.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county death toll nears 800

Three more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the tri-county area to just under 800.
Read more
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
News

Tri-county area showing 9 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

Nine percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Developer thinking with his wallet

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer is thinking with his wallet and not about the residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mr. President, make my day!

A Village of Tall Trees resident suggests that President Trump’s desire to delay the election should be granted. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What people will do for money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident mourns the loss of some great places in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager who shot up neighbor’s house headed for local hotel

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house is bound for a local hotel upon his scheduled release next month from prison.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County man nabbed with weapon in Lexus that was reported stolen

A Center Hill man found himself behind bars recently after Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Read more
Crime

Villager blames President Trump after crashing golf cart near tunnel

A Villager blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart near a tunnel.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,978FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,566FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.4 ° F
81 °
76 °
94 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment