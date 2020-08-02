Margaret C. Telschow-Sheehe

Born September 12, 1920 in Minneapolis, MN; died July 14, 2020 in The Villages, FL. Mrs. Sheehe is survived by her beloved daughter Marlis (Vernon) Montroy; step-daughter Marcia (Ted) Zornow; and daughter in-law Margaret (David) Martodam; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husbands James Telschow and Gerald Sheehe; son Steven Telschow; daughter Patricia Plavin; grandson Vernon Montroy, Jr.; granddaughter Janelle Telschow-Hawley; and parents.

Margaret worked as a supervisor at IDS Financial in Minneapolis. She has been a resident of the The Villages for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Sheehe enjoyed traveling, golf, puzzles and playing cards.

Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.