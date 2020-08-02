type here...
Ms. Jacklyn "Jackie" Moore

Staff Report

Jacklyn Moore

Ms. Jacklyn “Jackie” Moore, age 74, of The Villages, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home here in The Villages.

She was born August 11, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio and resided for many years in Key Largo, Orlando, and Winter Park before moving to The Villages.

Jackie was a realtor, investor and an insurance agent with Guided Medicare for the last 13 years. She was a friend of Bill W. for over 40 years.

Jackie moved to The Villages three years ago and embraced the community’s lifestyle. She was an active Villager who enjoyed pickle ball, dancing, card games, and bowling — truly embracing all The Villages has to offer. She loved to travel, and was disappointed when she had to cancel her trip to Italy in February. Jackie was an active and practicing Catholic, involved in several ministries.

Jackie is survived by brothers Patrick and Timothy; sisters Patricia and Kathleen; grandson Kenny; granddaughter Kirsten and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E CR 462, Wildwood, at 11am on August 8, 2020.

Social distancing and masks will be utilized in accordance with CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to Catholic Charities, or to Bill W in her name.

