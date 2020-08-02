Nicolynn Sue (Niki) Hayman

November 3, 1947 – July 28, 2020. Niki Hayman, a career elementary teacher in San Diego City Schools, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Lady Lake, Florida. She was 72. In recent years, her health had been in steady decline. At long last, she has found eternal peace.

Niki was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the second of seven children. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1971 and signed her first teaching contract with Cleveland City Schools that same year. In 1973, she packed up her old car and headed west, settling in San Diego. It was here that she carved out a new life by force of her strong will, innate intelligence and passionate work ethic.

She sought after certification to teach in California, earning her master’s degree from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena in 1976. She returned to San Diego, working first at Baker Elementary in Southeast San Diego from 1976-78 before transferring to John Paul Jones Elementary in Serra Mesa. There she retired in 2009.

Niki will be remembered by colleagues, students and friends as a fantastic, natural born teacher, weaving songs, stories from her life and humor into each relationship. Niki loved live music, especially bluegrass, and became an accomplished guitarist. She loved going to the theater and enjoyed season tickets to The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse for many years. She was passionate about her dogs, first Sam and then Spencer, both of whom became well known and much beloved by her students.

Niki will be remembered by her family as the glue that held everyone together. She was warm and generous, extremely smart and quick witted. She was a fabulous cook and was famous for her world class cherry pie. Niki loved her community, from South Mission Jetty to Crystal Pier. Thousands of students and their families were blessed by her time spent in San Diego.

Niki is survived by her siblings Ed, Bruce, Sally, Jon, Jill and Matt. We all love her very much. A celebration of life gathering will be held later this year in Pacific Beach.